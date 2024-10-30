Autohome (ATHM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $4.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. Autohome has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28.

Autohome declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

