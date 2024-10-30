Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $289.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.26. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $294.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

