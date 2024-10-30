authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Up 12.7% in October

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,700 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 298,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Insider Transactions at authID

In related news, CTO Thomas Robert Szoke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,819.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,740 shares of company stock valued at $127,690 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in authID stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.19% of authID at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

authID Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUID opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. authID has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $13.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 2,401.88% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%.

About authID

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

