Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 2588070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.80.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 24.0% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read More

