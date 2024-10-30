Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Up 12.1% in October

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Atomera by 32.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atomera by 13.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Atomera from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Atomera Price Performance

Shares of ATOM opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. Atomera has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Articles

