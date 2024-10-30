ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

ATI Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ATI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 811,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. ATI has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ATI. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $1,540,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 511,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,510,003.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

