Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Short Interest Update

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTHGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASTH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astrana Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTH. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at about $39,398,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,704,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth approximately $11,738,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth $1,373,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASTH stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. Astrana Health has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

