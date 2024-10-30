Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Short Interest Update

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASTH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astrana Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTH
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Astrana Health Stock Performance
ASTH stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. Astrana Health has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $63.20.
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Astrana Health Company Profile
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Astrana Health
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.