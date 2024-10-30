Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY24 guidance at more than $0.09 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Aspen Aerogels’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASPN opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.46. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASPN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $626,610.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

