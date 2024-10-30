ASD (ASD) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.25 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $22.73 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00006915 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,612.34 or 1.00188276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00012066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00006939 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005962 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00062611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03387134 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,273,738.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

