Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Head to Head Review

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $266,077.00 12.19 -$17.07 million N/A N/A Ideal Power $143,110.00 398.18 -$9.95 million ($1.59) -4.66

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Ideal Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ideal Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -4,900.29% N/A -144.70% Ideal Power -7,138.19% -62.80% -55.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.03%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Ideal Power beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

