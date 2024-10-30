Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.58 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.12 earnings per share.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,419. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $277.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,548.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

