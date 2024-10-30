Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,421. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

