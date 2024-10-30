Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $143.07 and last traded at $142.34, with a volume of 65393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.00.

The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AWI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 725,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 46.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after acquiring an additional 145,133 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 35.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 424,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 27.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,385,000 after purchasing an additional 67,954 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.28.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

