Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $148.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

AWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

AWI stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.22. 72,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,061. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $143.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 725,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after buying an additional 145,133 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 424,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,385,000 after buying an additional 67,954 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

