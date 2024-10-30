Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Down 3% – Here’s Why

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 241,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 371,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
The firm has a market capitalization of $815.78 million and a PE ratio of 60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.
Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
