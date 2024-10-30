Argan (NYSE:AGX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.02 and last traded at $135.82, with a volume of 115678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.07.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Argan Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $227.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

In related news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $602,383.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,015,962.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,962.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,703 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 45.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 17.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

