Ardor (ARDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.03 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $83.24 million and $13.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00036366 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network."

