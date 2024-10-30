Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ASC stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.35. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ASC

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.