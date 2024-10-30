Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of ARCH opened at $145.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average of $147.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $116.44 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,037,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,428,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

