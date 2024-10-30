ARC Resources (ARX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect ARC Resources to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 22.23%.

ARC Resources Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$23.30 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.02 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The stock has a market cap of C$13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

ARX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark raised ARC Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.46.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

