Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $17.93 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00036797 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

