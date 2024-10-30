APi Group (APG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect APi Group to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. APi Group has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect APi Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APi Group Trading Up 3.3 %

APG opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. APi Group has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $39.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,845. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $262,845. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $4,954,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,678,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,570,070.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,358 shares of company stock worth $11,653,157. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

