Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45). Approximately 93,077 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 66,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.45).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Angling Direct in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.53. The company has a market cap of £26.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

