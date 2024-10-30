AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.80, but opened at $23.00. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 422,886 shares changing hands.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $576.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,517,354. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,333.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 273,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at $284,517,354. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,440 shares of company stock worth $892,936 in the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 168,813 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 700.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $282,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

