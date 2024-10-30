Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KeyCorp (KEY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) recently:

10/23/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – KeyCorp was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/17/2024 – KeyCorp was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/17/2024 – KeyCorp was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/14/2024 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

10/14/2024 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.50 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – KeyCorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. 3,567,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,116,926. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,755.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

