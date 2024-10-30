Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.28-$0.44 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.440 EPS.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $44.86.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.