Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.28-$0.44 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.440 EPS.
Amkor Technology Price Performance
AMKR opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $44.86.
Amkor Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology
Insider Activity at Amkor Technology
In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amkor Technology Company Profile
Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amkor Technology
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Double-Digit Gains Ahead? Top 2 Stocks Positioned to Outperform
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Analysts Believe Cassava Sciences Now Has 300% Upside From Here
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- These Are The Top Health Stocks to Own for Buy-and-Hold Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.