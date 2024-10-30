AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 6,163 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 3.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $69,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,418.0% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Quanta Services by 115.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Quanta Services by 8.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.0 %

PWR opened at $313.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.82. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $317.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

