AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.1% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in ExlService by 3.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,271.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $721,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,271.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,875 shares of company stock worth $4,716,859 over the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXLS

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.