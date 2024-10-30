AMI Asset Management Corp Has $1.42 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 68,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $172.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.76.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

