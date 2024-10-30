Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.59 on Wednesday, hitting $312.41. 107,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $167.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.02 and its 200 day moving average is $314.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

