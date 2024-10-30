American States Water Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4655 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

American States Water has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 71 years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American States Water to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Down 0.2 %

AWR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.35. 126,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.97. American States Water has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,801.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American States Water

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.