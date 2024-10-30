American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.760-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $37.82. 2,805,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,038. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.