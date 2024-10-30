American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.760-1.780 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 3.0 %

AMH stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. 2,508,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

