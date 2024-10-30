American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 99,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 50,445 shares.The stock last traded at $93.40 and had previously closed at $93.21.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGRO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after buying an additional 26,447 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

