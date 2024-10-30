Altrius Global Dividend ETF Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:DIVD)

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIVD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

