Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Raised to $108.00 at Robert W. Baird

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

ALSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

ALSN stock opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $101.40.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.