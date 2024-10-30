Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

ALSN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.34. 434,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,884. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.77. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 238.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

