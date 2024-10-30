Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Allegiant Travel also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-1.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $62.96. 707,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,748. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $85.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $39,808.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,169.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $337,050. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,334 shares of company stock valued at $117,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

