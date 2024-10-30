Alice Williams Sells 850 Shares of Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Alice Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$189.27 ($124.52), for a total transaction of A$160,878.65 ($105,841.22).

Alice Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Alice Williams bought 350 shares of Pro Medicus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$148.61 ($97.77) per share, with a total value of A$52,013.15 ($34,219.18).

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Pro Medicus Increases Dividend

About Pro Medicus

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Pro Medicus’s previous Final dividend of $0.17. Pro Medicus’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

