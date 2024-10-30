Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $23.18 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00036348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,331,720,610 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

