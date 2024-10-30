Aion Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $720,849.46 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $720,849.46 and approximately $10.26 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00061715 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00017645 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006260 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,428.47 or 0.37984540 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

