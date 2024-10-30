Aion Price Hits $0.0014 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $726,532.26 and approximately $4.44 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00061805 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006285 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,297.00 or 0.37992392 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

