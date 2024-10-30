Aguia Resources (CVE:AGRL) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Aguia Resources Limited (CVE:AGRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 361,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 418,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Aguia Resources Stock Down 7.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Aguia Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aguia Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Brazil. Its flagship Rio Grande phosphate assets include the Três Estradas, Joca Tavares, Porteira carbonatite, and Cerro Preto deposits located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil. Aguia Resources Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aguia Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aguia Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.