Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.
Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 166.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.
Agree Realty Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.04.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
