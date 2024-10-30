Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 166.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

