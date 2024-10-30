AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.56. 6,995,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 13,621,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $1,569,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 34.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,427,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 870,856 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 29,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

