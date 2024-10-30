AerCap (NYSE:AER) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.05. AerCap also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.700-10.700 EPS.

AER traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 295,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. AerCap has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

AER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

