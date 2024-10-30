Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Posts Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92, Briefing.com reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $14.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.68. 19,493,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,536,105. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $94.07 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

