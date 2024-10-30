ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,320,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 23,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

ADT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. 5,530,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328,216. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ADT has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,085 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,732,598 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 220,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ADT by 1.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 375,429 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ADT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,297,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

