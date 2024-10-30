Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 987 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

