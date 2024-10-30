Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,099,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,452,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 187,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

