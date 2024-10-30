Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNKFree Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,099,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,452,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 187,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

